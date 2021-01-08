Ralph Macchio isn’t the only star of the streaming series "Cobra Kai" who hails from Long Island. The show, a spin-off of 1984’s "The Karate Kid," re-casts the Dix Hills-raised actor as Daniel LaRusso -- now a family man who runs a successful car-dealer -- but it turns out that Courtney Henggeler, who plays his wife, Amanda, grew up partly in Seaford.

Henggeler, 42, was working as an actress in Los Angeles and on the verge of giving up when "Cobra Kai" offered her the role of Amanda LaRusso, a suburban wife and mother of two. (Henggeler is also married with two children.) The show ran on YouTube Premium for two seasons and became a sleeper hit, earning two Emmy nominations for stunt work; Netflix picked it up for Season Three, which premiered Jan. 1. William Zabka, who reprises his famous role as Daniel's nemesis Johnny Lawrence, co-produces the series with Macchio.

Henggeler was in the middle of packing for a trip to Atlanta, where Season Four will be shooting, when she spoke to Newsday by phone from her new-ish home in Huntington. She moved there early last year -- pre-Covid -- to be near family. "You just can’t quit Long Island," she says. Here is an edited version of the conversation.

You moved just in time for all the, uh, excitement.

We moved in the day the lockdowns started. We hear Huntington is beautiful! We'll never know, but we hear it's a wonderful town with wonderful restaurants. Maybe someday we'll find out. I don't know if you're familiar with Kerber's Farm? The inside of it looks so stinking cute -- but I've never been in!

So, you’re a New Jersey native…

I was born there, but I think I lived there half a second before my parents moved. I grew up in Pennsylvania, actually, in the Poconos, until I was about 14. Then my parents separated and my mom was like, ‘Let’s go back to Long Island.’ We’re South Shore people, my parents actually grew up across the street from each other in Seaford.

Where’d you go to high school?

Seaford High School, home of the Vikings! We didn't have a robust theater program, but I did do every play that you could possibly do in high school. And I did the Town of Hempstead Teen Rep. We had something called a "showmobile," so we would travel to different parks around Hempstead and perform different children’s shows on – literally – a car that would open up. It sounds kooky but it was a lot of fun.

Then what? College?

I went to a SUNY school, Fredonia, which is about as far away from Seaford, Long Island, as you can get in New York State. I was a BFA major, and it wasn't clicking with me. So I dropped out of college, to my parents' horror. I got a job that summer bartending, and taking classes in the city. A year or two after that, I moved out to Los Angeles. I started booking commercials immediately and I was like, "This is easy!" Cut to 20 years later: "Finally, I’m on a series!"

So tell me how you got the role of Amanda LaRusso.

I’d just had my son. I decided I was quitting acting. I’d been doing it for so long, since I was in my twenties. It was exhausting and I just wasn’t getting any further. I told my husband, "I think I’m done." He was like, "That is amazing. I support you in whatever you want. However, we get our health insurance through SAG [the Screen Actors Guild]. Can you hang in there a little longer until we find a plan B?" Within the next week I think I got the audition for "Cobra Kai."

What was it like being on set with Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, actors who go back 35 years together?

Ralph and Billy could not be more lovely, but it was very surreal. I called Ralph "Ralph Macchio" -- one word. I couldn't get over the fact that this was my TV husband I'm talking to. And off-set we're talking about our kids! Like, I'm talking about Ralph Macchio's kids? He was like, "It's just Ralph. You can just call me Ralph." That finally stopped around Season Three.

Are there other projects you're working on besides "Cobra Kai?"

I've written a Lifetime movie that aired earlier in the fall. It's called "The Secret Life of a Celebrity Surrogate." It's about a girl who becomes a surrogate for a powerful Hollywood couple, and the dangers that lie in there. I write a few movies like that. My goal is comedy, that's what I love to write, but for some reason I found myself in the "female thriller" niche. And I have a good time writing those as well.