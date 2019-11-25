Sometimes it’s a treat to view favorite stars in roles before they became famous. Viewers will have that chance starting Thursday when Cozi TV begins its marathon of guest stars, all of whom appeared on earlier TV series like “The Nanny” and “Will & Grace.” You'll probably get a kick out of spotting Ed Harris on “The Rockford Files,” and Richard Gere’s early appearance on “Kojak.”

Then there are those appearances by established stars like Madonna, who dropped by “Will & Grace” and Elton John, who lit up an episode of “The Nanny.”

Ray Romano, who was so great on “Everybody Loves Raymond,” showed up on “The Nanny” and later on “The Office” while both Frank Sinatra and Carol Burnett landed on the original “Magnum, P.I.” Kevin Bacon — before “City on a Hill” and “The Following” — guested on “Will & Grace.”

Bacon, who originally was known as a film actor, says he avoided television like the bubonic plague. “When I started out the last thing I wanted to do was be on a television series,” he says. “There was a real difference between being a television actor and being a movie and stage actor. I did the soaps and then I was, like, done. I had no interest in television. I would NEVER audition for a television show,” he says.

“They did a television show of ‘Diner’ and of ‘Animal House’ both of which I got offered, and both of which I turned down. … It wasn’t like I had some other great gig. I was probably a waiter when they did the show of ‘Animal House’ for television. But I was a real snob about it.”

But after he saw his wife, Kyra Sedgwick, star in TNT's “The Closer,” he began to change his mind. “Seeing how I was consuming television and the fact that so many of my friends would get together and that’s what we were talking about — was television shows.

“And I looked at someone like the great James Gandolfini and said, ‘Wow, that’s such an amazing character that he got a chance to explore and continue to explore.’ So hand-in-hand with that, I started to see a real shift in the movie business with studios making many less films. And many of the budgets of the films — while some of them are skyrocketing, many of them are plummeting to $500,000 to $1 million — so many little tiny movies and opportunities I was looking at were not really all that satisfying. So even though I was slightly reluctant to do this, I threw my hat into the television ring.”