Cranston, Paul, Louis-Dreyfus star in Emmy promo for Audi (and it's good)

Well, well, wellll...what have we here? Another sophisticated viral marketing stunt designed to get TV writers to post said stunt, thereby extending free impressions to the embedded sponsor who doubtless likes free impressions more than paid ones? Clever....verrrrry clever. This one stars Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Julia Louis-Dreyfus (who I think was just named greatest comic TV actress in history by some guy at Newsday) are all here, and...they're all good. What else? Check it out. These seven minutes of your lunch hour will not be wasted and you may be moved to run out and buy an Audi or at the very least watch the Emmys next Monday. (If you are coming to this post via Newsday.com/tvzone, click on the headline to see the clip.)