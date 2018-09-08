Who will win at the 70th Annual Primetime Emmys? Who should win? Befitting the landmark 70th, there are some seismic changes arriving Monday, Sept. 17. Longtime repeat winner Julia Louis-Dreyfus and "Veep" were not eligible this year, leaving the comedy field wide open. Two-time drama winner "Game of Thones" is back after an absence in 2017, perhaps narrowing the field in that category. Here are my picks:

BEST COMEDY

NOMINEES "Atlanta"; "Barry"; "Black-ish"; "Curb Your Enthusiasm"; "GLOW"; "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"; "Silicon Valley"; "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"

WILL WIN "Atlanta"

SHOULD WIN Toss Up between "Atlanta" and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."

Hey, we're all new to this -- having to predict an outcome without "Modern Family" or "Veep" in the mix. Both so thoroughly dominated this category over the last ten years that there was never a chance for any other show, but there is now and it's "Atlanta's" turn. But "Maisel" had such a stellar freshman season that it could be its turn too. In any event, both deserve to win, so "toss up."

BEST DRAMA

NOMINEES "The Crown"; "Game of Thrones"; "The Handmaid’s Tale"; "Stranger Things"; "The Americans"; "This Is Us"; "Westworld"

WILL WIN "The Handmaid's Tale"

SHOULD WIN "The Americans"

While "Handmaid's" was not the sensation it was in its freshman (and winning) season, there were enough good episodes (nominees submit six) in the second season to lock down another win. But overall, "The Americans" was the superior show: A superb final season that built to a perfect series finale. What about "GoT?" It could easily demolish these picks, but a year-long absence might not have helped its cause.

LEAD ACTOR/COMEDY

NOMINEES Anthony Anderson ("Black-ish"); Ted Danson ("The Good Place"); Larry David ("Curb Your Enthusiasm"); Donald Glover ("Atlanta"); Bill Hader ("Barry") William H. Macy ("Shameless")

WILL WIN Glover

SHOULD WIN Glover

The calculus here is both easy and obvious. If Glover was as good in the second season as he was in the first -- and he was -- and if he was even better than in the first -- and he was -- then why not successive wins? He not only played "Earn" Marks last season, but also the deeply eccentric and possibly (probably) homicidal musician, Theodore "Teddy" Perkins, one of the stand-out characters of the 2018 TV season. Sure, nice to see Macy win for Frank Gallagher if only because he's been in this lineup for so long. But Glover looks unbeatable for the second year in a row.

LEAD ACTRESS/COMEDY

NOMINEES Pamela Adlon ("Better Things"); Rachel Brosnahan ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"); Allison Janney ("Mom"); Issa Rae ("Insecure"); Tracee Ellis Ross ("Black-ish"); Lily Tomlin ("Grace and Frankie")

WILL WIN Brosnahan

SHOULD WIN Rae

Without Louis-Dreyfus in the mix, this category should officially be the most interesting and competitive of ll. Except that it's apparently not: If you believe the oddsmakers, like Goldderby.com, this race is all but over. Brosnahan -- who plays a budding Joan Rivers-type in this first-rate period dramedy -- should walk away with this. Rae however would be a surprise, and a nice one. Her Issa Dee -- a woman trying to make a life for herself in Los Angeles -- has an alter ego too, a rapping one. Both have facets and both inhabit complex emotional worlds. Rae makes it all look effortless, and often funny.

LEAD ACTOR/DRAMA

NOMINEES Jason Bateman ("Ozark"); Sterling K. Brown ("This Is Us"); Ed Harris ("Westworld"); Matthew Rhys ("The Americans"); Milo Ventimiglia ("This Is Us"); Jeffrey Wright ("Westworld")

WILL WIN Brown

SHOULD WIN Wright

Brown had another great season, which makes the choice paradoxically easy for voters and more difficult. Consider that the Academy voters who vote for actors are other actors, or the so-called "peer group." The veteran Wright -- who won a supporting Emmy for "Angels in America" in 2003 - is an actor's actor, and much esteemed by this peer group. His quizzical and endearing Bernard Lowe is a "Westworld" breakout. If anyone can beat endearing Randall Pearson at the 70th, he's the one to do it.

LEAD ACTRESS/DRAMA

NOMINEES Claire Foy ("The Crown"); Tatiana Maslany ("Orphan Black"); Elisabeth Moss ("The Handmaid's Tale"); Sandra Oh ("Killing Eve"); Keri Russell ("The Americans"); Evan Rachel Wood ("Westworld")

WILL WIN Russell

SHOULD WIN Moss

Ah, my favorite category and the hardest one to call. If Oh -- who plays obsessive MI5 official, Eve Polastri, in search of an ellusive (and female) serial killer - she makes history as the only actress of Asian descent to have won. That's exciting. If Russell wins for her wig-wearing KGB operative Elizabeth Jennings, AKA Nadezhda, she finally scores after three straight tries. That's exciting, too. If Wood wins for Dolores Abernathy, the android on a mission, she might match a Wright victory. If Foy does for Queen Elizabeth II, her brilliance on "The Crown" is rewarded. But Moss, as "handmaid" June Osboure, was even better in the second season than the first. How could she not win? This is easily the most competitive -- and yes, exciting -- category of the 70th.

LIMITED SERIES

NOMINEES "The Alienist"; "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"; "Genius: Picasso"; "Godless"; "Patrick Melrose"

WILL WIN "Versace"

SHOULD WIN "Versace"

The gaping hole in the limited series category is "Twin Peaks: The Return," a brilliant re-working of the classic ABC series that probably never stood a chance with the Emmy crowd anyway. And so (the very good) "Versace" is now the easy favorite, but don't be too surprised if "Melrose" pulls off an upset. The performance of Benedict Cumberbatch-- as the deeply scarred Melrose who was based on the writer Edward St Aubyn -- was that good.