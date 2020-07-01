TODAY'S PAPER
79° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
79° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTV

'Curb Your Enthusiasm' will return for season 11

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" creator and star Larry David

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" creator and star Larry David said of the upcoming 11th season on HBO: "Believe me, I'm as upset about this as you are." Credit: HBO

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Prepare to "Curb Your Enthusiasm" for an 11th season.

The acclaimed HBO series about a comically misanthropic version of "Seinfeld" co-creator Larry David has been renewed following the most recent season that ran Jan. 18 to March 22. "This past season tapped into the zeitgeist in such an uncomfortably delightful way," HBO executive Amy Gravitt said in a statement Tuesday. "Larry is already busy writing, and we can't wait to see what he has in store."

Added David, who turns 73 on Thursday, "Believe me, I'm as upset about this as you are. One day I can only hope that HBO will come to their senses and grant me the cancellation I so richly deserve."

The show originally ran eight seasons from 2000 to 2011, with David telling Grantland.com in 2014 that his desire to return to the show, "I guess, right now, the odds would be against it, probably 6 to 1." He eventually relented and debuted the ninth season in 2017.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

In this April 27, 2013, file photo, Ed Fox News fires LI's Ed Henry for 'willful sexual misconduct'
"America's Got Talent" contestant Shevon Nieto, originally from LI's Shevon Nieto moves on to next round of 'AGT'
Writer-comedian and film director Carl Reiner after an Carl Reiner's summers on Fire Island fueled his creativity
Chris Fischer and Amy Schumer star in Food Amy Schumer's cooking show sets season 2
Writer-comedian Carl Reiner poses in his new hairpiece Beloved 'Dick Van Dyke' creator Carl Reiner dies, assistant says
Kim Kardashian West has sold a 20% stake Kim Kardashian West sells stake in beauty brand for $200M
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search