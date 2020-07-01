'Curb Your Enthusiasm' will return for season 11

Prepare to "Curb Your Enthusiasm" for an 11th season.

The acclaimed HBO series about a comically misanthropic version of "Seinfeld" co-creator Larry David has been renewed following the most recent season that ran Jan. 18 to March 22. "This past season tapped into the zeitgeist in such an uncomfortably delightful way," HBO executive Amy Gravitt said in a statement Tuesday. "Larry is already busy writing, and we can't wait to see what he has in store."

Added David, who turns 73 on Thursday, "Believe me, I'm as upset about this as you are. One day I can only hope that HBO will come to their senses and grant me the cancellation I so richly deserve."

The show originally ran eight seasons from 2000 to 2011, with David telling Grantland.com in 2014 that his desire to return to the show, "I guess, right now, the odds would be against it, probably 6 to 1." He eventually relented and debuted the ninth season in 2017.