'Curb Your Enthusiasm' returning in January, report says

Larry David attends "The Biggest Little Farm"

 Larry David attends "The Biggest Little Farm" premiere on May 7, 2019 in Los Angeles. Credit: Getty Images for NEON/Gregg DeGuire

By Verne Gay verne.gay@newsday.com
At long last, we do appear to have a launch date for the 10th season of "Curb Your Enthusiasm." Veteran comedian Jeff Garlin — who plays Larry David's manager Jeff Greene on the long-running HBO series — revealed during a podcast interview Tuesday that Jan. 19 is the day. Garlin added that Vince Vaughn will have an arc in the forthcoming season. 

And yes, we also appear to have corroboration from David: He posted a photo of himself on Instagram, with "January 19, SS 10" superimposed in big blue letters. 

For "Curb" fans, this might be cause for both celebration and relief because, as usual, there was never any guarantee that a 10th season would arrive, at least this soon. HBO did order a 10th, one week after season 9 ended back in late 2017. But for the showrunner, star and creator, such "orders" tend to be dependent on whether the spirit (or material) moves him. David did, after all, take six years to get around to the ninth season. (In the ninth, you'll recall, he was the target of a "fatwa" by the Supreme Leader of Iran after he went on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" to promote his new musical, "Fatwa!")

Meanwhile, in the podcast, The Daily Beast's "The Last Laugh," Garlin told host Matt Wilstein that "the premise" of the 10th season is his favorite yet. (He also said half of the episodes will be directed by women, something of a "new normal" for many TV productions, which now require equal-opportunity hires behind the camera.) 

And he spoke of Bob Einstein — who played Larry and Jeff's pal Marty Funkhouser — who died of cancer in January at age 76: "One of my best friends. I love him madly." Of his death and absence on the show, Garlin added, "Boy, that hurt." 

As for that mysterious premise for the returning series, which Garlin did not reveal: “I know there are other seasons that people will like as much, if not more. But for me, the premise of ... [this] season is my favorite one we’ve ever done.” 

HBO has not yet issued an official announcement.

