New series 'Batwoman,' 'Nancy Drew' join The CW's fall schedule

The 2019-20 schedule includes the final seasons of "Arrow" and "Supernatural," the network said Thursday.

Ruby Rose appears in her role as Kate

Ruby Rose appears in her role as Kate Kane from the upcoming CW series "Batwoman," premiering in the fall. Photo Credit: AP / Elizabeth Morris

By The Associated Press
Print

Female power rules in The CW's new fall TV series, with heroes including Batwoman and teenage detective Nancy Drew.

"Batwoman" stars Ruby Rose as Kate Kane, who may be crime-ridden Gotham City's best hope with Batman gone from the scene.

In "Nancy Drew," Kennedy McMann plays the sleuth whose life has been derailed by her mother's death.

A CW newcomer for midseason is "Katy Keene," a spinoff from The CW's "Riverdale" series drawn from the Archie comic book universe. It stars Ashleigh Murray as an aspiring fashion designer whose friends share their own big dreams.

The CW schedule for 2019-20 includes the final seasons of "Arrow" and "Supernatural," the network said Thursday.

The schedule won't have "Jane the Novela," a spinoff of CW's just-ended "Jane the Virgin" that had been under consideration.

The spinoff failed to capture the fun and quirkiness of "Jane the Virgin," CW President Mark Pedowitz told a teleconference, adding that the network remains opens to another approach.

