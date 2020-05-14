CW pushes upcoming season to January; 'Kung Fu' reboot set

The CW network is pushing the traditional fall start of its new season to January 2021, a response to the industrywide production shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead of debuting new and returning CW series this fall, the network said Thursday that it plans to air the final episodes of “Supernatural” amid a mix of unscripted and acquired series including “Swamp Thing” from the DC Universe streaming service.

“All American,” “Black Lightning,” “The Flash” and “Riverdale” are among the network’s returning series.

The four new series are “Superman & Lois,” starring Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch as working parents Clark Kent, aka Superman, and journalist Lois Lane; “Walker,” a new take on “Walker, Texas Ranger” starring Jared Padalecki (“Supernatural”); “Kung Fu,” a revamp of the original series with Olivia Liang as the martial arts hero, and “The Republic of Sarah,” about a schoolteacher (Stella Baker) fighting a mining company to save her town.

Beside “Swamp Thing,” the fall lineup also will include the Canadian investigative drama “Coroner”; a re-imagined fairy tale series, “Tell Me a Story”; the British comedy “Dead Pixels,” and “Penn & Teller: Fool Us."