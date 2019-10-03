TODAY'S PAPER
Cynthia Erivo cast as Aretha Franklin in 'Genius' season 3

Cynthia Erivo, left, and Aretha Franklin appear in

Cynthia Erivo, left, and Aretha Franklin appear in a composite image. Photo Credit: Invision/AP / Charles Sykes

By The Associated Press
National Geographic has found its next “Genius.”

The network has tapped Cynthia Erivo to play Aretha Franklin in a third installment of the anthology series.

The authorized project will feature Franklin’s music. Erivo will perform songs from the singer’s catalog. Franklin died in August 2018 of pancreatic cancer at age 76.

Erivo won a Tony Award, a Grammy and a Daytime Emmy for her work in “The Color Purple.”

“Genius” dramatizes the story of some of the world’s most legendary innovators. Previous seasons focused on Albert Einstein and Pablo Picasso, starring Geoffrey Rush and Antonio Banderas.

Production on “Genius: Aretha” will begin next month. The series is expected to debut next spring.

