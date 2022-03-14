Who says you can't go home again? "The Daily Show With Trevor Noah," which has been filming at ViacomCBS headquarters for the past six months, will return to its longtime home at 733 11th Ave. with a live studio audience starting April 11.

The return of the Comedy Central late-night mainstay will follow a brief hiatus beginning Friday in advance of Noah hosting the Grammy Awards, which will air April 3 on CBS.

"The Daily Show" has not been performed before an audience since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020. During an appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" last year, Noah joked that he would have to get used to hearing the sound of laughter from an audience again.

Noah had hoped to bring back an audience sooner but those plans were scuttled by the rise in coronavirus cases in New York City due to the omicron variant.

In addition to Noah, series regulars Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta, Desi Lydic, Dulcé Sloan and Roy Wood Jr. will be on hand along with contributors Lewis Black and Jordan Klepper.