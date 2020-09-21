Two days after winning the Emmy Award for outstanding children's program, the Netflix series "Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance" has been canceled after a single 10-episode season.

"We know fans are eager to learn how this chapter of The Dark Crystal saga concludes and we'll look for ways to tell that story in the future," executive producer Lisa Henson said in a statement to Newsday, adding that the company's productions "are enduring, often finding and growing their audience over time and proving again and again that fantasy and science fiction ... reflect eternal messages and truths that are always relevant. We are so grateful to Netflix for trusting us to realize this ambitious series," a prequel to the 1982 film.

Netflix said in a statement that it was "grateful to the master artists at The Jim Henson Company" and to the cast and creative crew "for their outstanding work and thrilled they were recognized with the Emmy this weekend."