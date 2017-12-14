BBC America takes aim at darts tournaments coverage

BBC America hopes to hit a bull’s-eye with its coverage of two premier darts tournaments.

On Thursday, the cable channel began coverage of the World Darts Championship, in which 72 players from 24 countries will be vying for 1.8 million pounds (or $2.4 million) and the Sid Waddell Trophy, which is named for the English sports commentator known as “the Voice of Darts.” The tournament is being broadcast Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon through Dec. 30 leading to the grand final on Jan. 1 from 3 to 6 p.m.

If you want more darts and entertainment, on Feb. 1 BBC America will debut Premier League Darts, a 16-week series in which 10 competitors will battle for supremacy in matches throughout Europe, including Rotterdam and Berlin.

“Darts is a fringe sport like no other — it appeals to the obsessive soccer fan, requires the skill of poker and has some of the high entertainment quota of wrestling,” said BBC America president Sarah Barnett in a release from the network.

For even more state-of-the-dart coverage, both tournaments will also be streamed live on bbcamerica.com/darts