TODAY'S PAPER
51° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
51° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTV

'Dave' review: Vulgar, funny show is for Dave Burd fans only

Dave Burd as the title character in

 Dave Burd as the title character in FXX's "Dave." Credit: FX/Byron Cohen

By Verne Gay verne.gay@newsday.com
Print

SERIES "Dave"

WHEN|WHERE Premieres Wednesday at 10 p.m. on FXX

WHAT IT'S ABOUT Dave (Dave Burd, AKA rapper Lil Dicky) is convinced he will become the world's greatest rapper but must first overcome his neuroses, which are of the male variety. Meanwhile, his girlfriend Ally (Taylor Misiak) has to cope with his new rap persona. 

MY SAY Who's Lil Dicky? If ya gotta ask, then we've got a problem here already. But if you must know, then ask your son (who is ideally between the ages of 15 and 22). He'll know. Also tell him YG has a prominent cameo in the pilot. Suddenly, as if by magic, you will have his undivided attention. 

"Dave" is not for everyone but there absolutely is a crowd for this shrewd, often funny, and scorchingly vulgar new comedy. "Dave" explores the most important social, or at least musical, development since the death of rock ' n roll, from the perspective of a white, Jewish kid from Philly who blows his bar mitzvah savings in order to get one brief and precious "sample."

 To borrow the tagline from a certain rye bread, you don't have to be Jewish to like "Dave" but you sure better "get" the culture, swagger, swag, and (above all) language first. Burd has a big following for his specific style of rap — a little bit of comedy, built on a whole lot of aspiration. Plenty of other white kids have been working on their beats too, inspired in part by Lil Dicky, but this comedy is about the real price of entry. Who knew it could be so idiotic?

 BOTTOM LINE Funny, vulgar, for Burd fans only.    

By Verne Gay verne.gay@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Pamela Adlon (l) as Sam Fox and Mikey 'Better Things': Season 4 stuck in neutral
Hilary Duff attends the Disney Plus media event Hilary Duff seeks new 'Lizzie McGuire' TV home on Hulu
Jonica T. Gibbs (left) as Hattie and 'Twenties': BET series is sharply written, amusing
Barbara Corcoran attends the Tribeca Talks Panel: 10 'Shark Tank's' Barbara Corcoran victim of phishing scheme
Clothing designer Mossimo Giannulli, left, and wife, actress LI's Lori Loughlin, husband's trial date set for October
Kerry Washington (left) and Reese Witherspoon star in What's new in March on the streaming services
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search