David James Elliott will reprise his "JAG" role as Naval officer Captain Harmon Rabb Jr. on an upcoming arc of "NCIS: Los Angeles."

"I was really excited to get a chance to work with David again," said "NCIS: LA" executive producer R. Scott Gemmill in a statement. "I did the first four seasons of 'JAG' with him, so to be able to work together again in and of itself is great — but to do so with the same character, on our show, this many years later [is] pretty damn amazing."

In "JAG" (NBC, 1995-96; CBS, 1997 to 2005) — which spun off the flagship series "NCIS," along with "NCIS: Los Angeles" and "NCIS: New Orleans" — Elliott played a lead attorney in the Navy's Judge Advocate General's office, which adjudicates legal matters involving Navy personnel and their families.

His first episode of "NCIS: LA," titled "The Guardian," airing May 12, finds the Naval Criminal Investigative Service team uncovering "ISIS sympathizers who look to be planning an attack on US aircraft carriers. The terror threat will result in Callen (Chris O'Donnell) and Sam (LL Cool J) working directly with Rabb, the XO Captain on the USS Intrepid," CBS said.

After the 10-year run of “JAG," Elliott has starred in series including ABC's "Secrets and Lies" and appeared in episodes of "Mad Men," "Mom, "Scorpion" and other shows, and in movies including "Trumbo" (2015).