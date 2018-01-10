Filled with chatter about karate kicks and dance moves, the first clip of David Letterman’s exclusive interview with former president Barack Obama was released Wednesday afternoon by Netflix, in advance of its Friday premiere.

The minute-long clip doesn’t reveal much, nor promise much in the way of fireworks either. Instead it features a particularly famous dad discussing his daughter Sasha and how he tried not to embarrass her when dancing alongside Prince.

Meanwhile, the beard — you know which one and on whom — remains long and snow-white.

Reclining in a chair, with a studio audience in a darkened theater in the background, a tieless Obama chats amiably with Letterman about the time he was invited on stage at a Prince concert several months before the musician’s death. The setting is relaxed and informal — think “Inside the Actors Studio” as opposed to “Late Show with David Letterman.”

Says Obama, “Prince asks me to come up and dance [and] she pulls me up, which surprises me because she mocks my dancing.” That prompts a roar of laughter from Letterman. “I have dad moves and I think the key is what we call ‘staying in the pocket.’ ” More Letterman laughter.

“Everyone here knows dads who get out of the pocket, trying stuff they can’t really pull off,” like — what else? — “karate moves.”

Netflix has billed this appearance on the inaugural episode of “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction” as Obama’s first talk show appearance since leaving office. That’s technically true, but it’s not his first interview. He conducted a lighthearted — and apolitical — 40-minute interview with Prince Harry on British radio last December.

Friday’s launch of “My First Guest” is the first of six monthly Letterman interview Netflix specials this year. Upcoming guests include George Clooney, activist Malala Yousafzai, Jay-Z, Tina Fey and Howard Stern.