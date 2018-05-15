TODAY'S PAPER
David Letterman returns to late-night TV as Seth Meyers' guest

David Letterman attends the American Museum Of Natural

David Letterman attends the American Museum Of Natural History's 2017 Museum Gala Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
In a rare talk-show guest appearance, late-night icon David Letterman will appear May 23 on "Late Night with Seth Meyers," the fourth iteration of the show Letterman inaugurated and hosted from 1982 to 1993. "It's Dave's show and we are just borrowing it," tweeted "Late Night" producer Mike Shoemaker Tuesday, going on to announce Letterman's appearance.

Neither Meyers nor Letterman, 71, who went on to host CBS' "Late Show" from 1993 to 2015 and now hosts "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction" on Netflix, has commented publicly.

Letterman's only other TV talk-show appearances since he left his longrunning show in May 2015 was on ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in 2017.

