It's TV love for Schwimmer, Messing on 'Will & Grace'

David Schwimmer of "Friends," pictured in 2016. is

David Schwimmer of "Friends," pictured in 2016. is headed to "Will & Grace" Oct. 4. Photo Credit: AP / Invision / Rich Fury

By The Associated Press
Former "Friends" star David Schwimmer will appear on "Will & Grace" as a new love interest for Debra Messing's character.

NBC said Wednesday that Schwimmer will play opposite Messing's Grace on the sitcom revival that's back Oct. 4 on NBC.

Schwimmer isn't the only familiar face appearing on the second season. Alec Baldwin, Chelsea Handler and Mary McCormack were previously announced guest stars.

"Friends" and the original "Will & Grace" were teammates on NBC's powerhouse "Must See TV" Thursday night comedy lineup in the 1990s through the mid-2000s.

