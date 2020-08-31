David Ushery named Ch. 4's co-anchor at 11 p.m.

David Ushery was named WNBC/4's 11 p.m. news co-anchor Monday. He replaces Stefan Holt, who is returning to his hometown of Chicago. Both moves are effective in early October, per the station. Ushery will also anchor Ch. 4's 4 p.m. newscast; Natalie Pasquarella will co-anchor both programs.

The move to 11 p.m. for Ushery, a highly regarded 17-year veteran of WNBC/4, comes with a touch of symbolism: This is the same role that Chuck Scarborough held over a record 32-year run before stepping away in 2017. Internally, Scarborough has been a major booster of Ushery.

"David is a triple threat," said Scarborough in statement upon Ushery's appointment. "A superb news anchor at his best when breaking news forces him to throw the script away, and a superb reporter who can cover anything anywhere. He has earned deep respect and admiration from every single person with whom he’s worked.”

Ushery, 53, is currently co-anchor of the 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. newscasts and will drop both of those roles in October.

A native of Bloomfield, Connecticut, where he began his broadcast career (at WFSB), Ushery has also worked as a print reporter, including at the Los Angeles Times. However, he effectively began his career at age 11, as host of a nationally syndicated TV news show called "Kidsworld," where he interviewed (among others) Walter Cronkite.

After WFSB, he joined WABC/7, where he became one of the station's most prominent reporters on some of the city's biggest stories, including the attack on the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. (He won an Emmy in 2019 for his Ch. 4 profile of 9/11 volunteer Michael Dorian.) Ushery later became a weekend and weekday morning anchor at WABC. After a ten-year stint at Ch. 7, he joined Ch. 4 in 2003 as anchor of "Today in New York," then became anchor of the weekend 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts. (He briefly joined Sue Simmons at "Live at 5," too.)

He was recently elected to the New York State Broadcasters Hall of Fame.