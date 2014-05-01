Daytime Emmy Award nominations: The shrinking drama category

The Daytime Emmy Awards nominations were announced a little while ago -- for the June 22 ceremony -- and from the long list of nominees (350 out of some 1,400 submissions), this sober observation: The Emmys struggled to find actual daytime shows to honor.

Only four nods to soaps, and one them, "One Life to Live," is no longer in production. To bolster the category, the Emmys have added a "new approaches" category, which cites series that essentially appear online.

The four dramas, followed by the "new approaches," none of which -- I'm sorry to say -- I've never even heard of:

The Bold and the Beautiful CBS executive producer Bradley P. Bell; supervising producers Rhonda Friedman and Edward Scott; coordinating producer Mark Pinciotti; producers Colleen Bell, Cynthia J. Popp and Casey Kasprzyk

Days of Our Lives NBC executive producer Ken Corday; co-executive producers Lisa DeCazotte and Greg Meng; senior coordinating producers Janet Spellman-Drucker and Tim Stevens; coordinating producer Randy Dugan; producer Albert Alarr

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

One Life to Live TOLN.com executive producers Rich Frank, Jeff Kwatinetz and Jennifer Pepperman; supervising producer Catherine Maher-Smith; coordinating producers Vivian Gundaker and Jennifer Salamone; line producer Chris Savage

The Young and the Restless CBS executive producer Jill Farren Phelps; supervising producers John Fisher and Tony Morina; producer Mary O'Leary

OUTSTANDING NEW APPROACHES, DRAMA SERIES:

DeVanity www.devanity.com executive producer Michael Caruso; co-executive producer Barbara Caruso; producer Kelley Portier

Tainted Dreams YouTube.com executive producer Sonia Blangiardo; consulting producers Mark Costello, Rob Santeramo and Candy Straight; coordinating producer Robert Levinstein; producer Teresa Cicala

The Power Inside YouTube.com executive producers PJ Pereira, Billie Goldman, Jaime Robinson, Jason Apaliski, Jeff Ferro, Ryan Baker, Tim Baldwin, Johan Jervoe, Carl Pinto, Michele Nguyen-Gueron, Ron Smith, Tom Hume, David Thorne and Diane McArter; producers Bill Spangler, Henry Arlander, Jan Wieringa, Dustin Callif and Ben Tricklebank

Venice: The Series www.venicetheseries.com executive producer Crystal Chappell; co-executive producer Christa Morris; supervising producer Hillary B. Smith