HBO's 'Deadwood' series to get new life as TV movie

An HBO executive told a TV critics' meeting it was a logistical "nightmare" getting the ensemble cast's schedules to align, but it finally worked out.

David Milch, left, creator of the HBO series

David Milch, left, creator of the HBO series "Deadwood," appears on the set with Larry Cedar, center, and Peter Jason in Santa Clarita, Calif. in 2005.   Photo Credit: AP/Kevork Djansezian

By The Associated Press
"Deadwood" fans can exhale.

HBO says it's greenlighted a long-discussed movie based on the Western drama that ended a dozen years ago.

HBO programming chief Casey Bloys said Wednesday that production is scheduled to begin in October. An air date has yet to be set but it could debut  next spring, he said.

Bloys told a TV critics' meeting it was a logistical "nightmare" getting the ensemble cast's schedules to align, but it finally worked out.

The critically acclaimed, award-winning "Deadwood" was set in the rough-and-tumble South Dakota mining town of the title.

The series aired from 2004-06 with stars including Timothy Olyphant, Ian McShane and Molly Parker.

It was created by David Milch, known for his work on the contemporary police dramas "NYPD Blue" and "Hill Street Blues."

FONDA TALKS.  At age 80, Jane Fonda will look back at her life in HBO's "Jane Fonda in Five Acts," from director-producer Susan Lacy and debuting this fall. Fonda continues to work, starring opposite Lily Tomlin on the Netflix series "Grace and Frankie" and working with Tomlin and Dolly Parton on a sequel to their hit 1980 movie "9 to 5."

The new take on women's mistreatment in the workplace will have to address how the situation is worse today in some regards, including treatment of contract workers, or she won't be in it, Fonda said.

On the bright side, Fonda said she expects to see sexual harassment decline "because guys are scared."

Also during the HBO session, Fonda said she's still confronted by Vietnam War veterans over her 1970s anti-war activism and welcomes the encounters.

Such moments provide an opportunity to talk, she said, which needs to be done with what Fonda called "an open mind and a soft heart."

The actress drew bitter criticism after being photographed atop an anti-aircraft gun during a controversial 1972 visit to North Vietnam. Meeting with TV critics Wednesday, she expressed regret for that moment.

