LI's Debbie Gibson to guest on musical episode of 'Lucifer'

Debbie Gibson attends the premiere of"Jojo Rabbit"

Debbie Gibson attends the premiere of"Jojo Rabbit"  on Oct. 15, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.  Credit: Getty Images/Amy Sussman

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Long Island Music Hall of Famer Debbie Gibson will guest star on the upcoming fifth season of Netflix's "Lucifer."

After Entertainment Weekly reported Wednesday she will appear in the musical episode "Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam," singing and playing the role of a teenage boy's controlling mom, Gibson posted an Instagram photo of herself and series star Tom Ellis together at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California. "I get lost in Lucifer's eyes!," she wrote, referencing her old hit "Lost in Your Eyes."

On Thursday she reposted from Ellis' Instagram a video of the two singing the Academy Award-winning song "Shallow" from 2018's "A Star Is Born," with Ellis on acoustic guitar. "Ok guys ... so this happened ... What a love fest,” the Merrick-raised Gibson, 49, wrote. "I never think I'm cool so when the coolest kid in town invites me to the party I just hafta pinch myself ! Talented, kind, a true leader ... there's a reason why certain stars are stars and @officialtomellis is a true star in every sense of the word. Thank you Tom and your DIVINE cast and crew for reminding me of the nicest most nourishing things about show biz!"

"Lucifer" was picked up by Netflix after its run on Fox was canceled.

