"Inside Edition" anchor Deborah Norville has undergone surgery to remove a cancerous thyroid nodule from her neck.

"Out of surgery. Everything went great," Norville said via Twitter, indicating that her assistant had posted the missive. The post included a photo of two hands clasped together, one apparently Norville's lying on a hospital gurney and the other described by the 60-year-old host as belonging to "my best friend."

On Monday, Norville said in a video at the end of "Inside Edition" that a viewer reached out a long time ago and told her she had seen a lump on her neck. Norville said she had it checked out and a doctor said it was a thyroid nodule.

Norville says in the video that the nodule had tested negative for irregularities until recently, when her doctor said it was a "very localized form of cancer." Norville goes on to say that she will not need chemotherapy.

She asked viewers to pray for her and her surgeon.

Norville has anchored "Inside Edition" since 1995.