TODAY'S PAPER
Scattered Clouds 45° Good Afternoon
Scattered Clouds 45° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTV

Della Reese dead; 'Touched by an Angel' star, singer was 86

Della Reese poses for a photo in October

Della Reese poses for a photo in October 1991.

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

LOS ANGELES - Della Reese, the actress and gospel-influenced singer who in middle age found her greatest fame as Tess, the wise angel in the long-running television drama "Touched by an Angel," has died at age 86.

A family representative released a statement Monday that Reese died peacefully Sunday evening in California. No cause of death or additional details were provided.

Before "Touched by an Angel" debuted in 1994, Reese was mainly known as a singer, although she had costarred on "Chico and the Man," ''Charlie and Company" and "The Royal Family" and hosted her own talk show, "Della."

She appeared on numerous shows such as "Night Court," ''L.A. Law," and "Designing Women," but wrote in her 1997 autobiography that she had difficulty being typecast until she landed her "Touched by an Angel" role.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

Series from Best TV shows on Netflix
The People's Choice Awards are set for Wednesday, When, where to watch upcoming award shows
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is set to air Furry friends to appear on Hallmark's 'Yule Log'
Model Adriana Lima walks the runway during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show photos
Selena Gomez performs during the American Music Awards See photos from the 2017 American Music Awards
Lori Interlicchio, right, donated a kidney to LI native finds kidney donor match on Tinder