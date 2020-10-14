TODAY'S PAPER
60° Good Evening
SEARCH
60° Good Evening
Hello, we've upgraded our systems.

Please log back in to enjoy your subscription. Thank you for being part of the Newsday family.

Forgot your password? We can help go here.

Log in
EntertainmentTV

'Dexter' returning to Showtime next year

Michael C. Hall is set to reprise his

Michael C. Hall is set to reprise his role as the titular forensic expert with a secret, in Showtime's "Dexter" series. Credit: Showtime

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

The serial-killer drama series "Dexter" is returning to Showtime for a 10-episode limited series.

The premium-cable network announced Wednesday that Michael C. Hall would reprise his role as the complicated and conflicted Dexter Morgan, a blood-spatter expert for the Miami-Dade Police Dept., who has channeled his psychopathic impulses toward killing only other murderers. Production is set to begin in early 2021, with a tentative premiere that fall. No other casting was announced.

The 2006–13 Showtime series featured Jennifer Carpenter as Dexter's sister, James Remar as his late father, who appears in Dexter's mind to help guide him, and C.S. Lee, David Zayas and Luna Lauren Velez as police detectives and brass. Hall, 49, received five Emmy nominations for his portrayal of the forensic technician.

The series is based on the 2004 novel "Darkly Dreaming Dexter," the first in a literary series featuring the antihero, written by Jeff Lindsay.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

Eddie Murphy's sequel, "Coming 2 America," is reportedly Report: Murphy 'America' sequel headed to Amazon
Martin Sheen is seen in HBO Max's "A 'West Wing' cast back with mission: Get out the vote
Dr. Joe Park of Valley Stream introduces himself LI 'Bachelorette' contestant survives first night
Pictured in this scene from a 1988 "Roseanne" 'Roseanne' debuted 32 years ago: Read Newsday's rave review
Warner Wolf a former WCBS-TV and ESPN Radio What ever happened to sportscaster Warner Wolf?
Rapper and activist Killer Mike of Run Killer Mike to receive honor at Billboard awards
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search