'Dexter' returning to Showtime next year

The serial-killer drama series "Dexter" is returning to Showtime for a 10-episode limited series.

The premium-cable network announced Wednesday that Michael C. Hall would reprise his role as the complicated and conflicted Dexter Morgan, a blood-spatter expert for the Miami-Dade Police Dept., who has channeled his psychopathic impulses toward killing only other murderers. Production is set to begin in early 2021, with a tentative premiere that fall. No other casting was announced.

The 2006–13 Showtime series featured Jennifer Carpenter as Dexter's sister, James Remar as his late father, who appears in Dexter's mind to help guide him, and C.S. Lee, David Zayas and Luna Lauren Velez as police detectives and brass. Hall, 49, received five Emmy nominations for his portrayal of the forensic technician.

The series is based on the 2004 novel "Darkly Dreaming Dexter," the first in a literary series featuring the antihero, written by Jeff Lindsay.