WABC anchor Diana Williams marks last day on air

Diana Williams, the veteran WABC/7 news anchor, will retire Thursday, wrapping nearly 30 years at the station.

Williams announced her departure in late May, saying on the air at the time, "it's hard to leave you guys" -- referring to her her 5 p.m. broadcast colleagues Sade Baderinwa and Lee Goldberg -- " [but I think you both know that the timing is right. My family has gone through tumultuous times. Everybody is in a good place right now, and I've learned that the most valuable commodity we have is time, and to be able to spend that time with them is going to be special and wonderful for me."

Williams, 60, has suffered two major family traumas in recent years. In 2015, her son, Nat, an Air Force pilot, was nearly killed in a motorcyle accident near his base in Florida, suffering a brain injury. She recently posted on Facebook that "his severe TBI [traumatic brain injury is] now four years ago and no one knows what his brain will do when it comes to healing and recovery. Bottom line- he just keeps trying!"

Around the same time, in late 2014, her husband, Doug, was diagnosed with amyloidosis, a rare disease that can lead to organ failure and death. She wrote in 2018 that he was "currently in remission."

Williams -- who began her TV career in Charlotte, N.C. -- joined Ch. 7 in 1991 as a reporter, later becoming a weekend anchor. She later co-anchored the 11 p.m. weeknight broadcast with Bill Beutel, later joining Beutel -- who died in 2006 -- on the 6 p.m. broadcast