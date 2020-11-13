TODAY'S PAPER
Disney casts to sing 'Let It Go' in ABC's 'Holiday Singalong'

Caroline Bowman stars as Elsa in the touring

Caroline Bowman stars as Elsa in the touring company of "Frozen." Credit: Getty Images/Amanda Edwards

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Print

The stars of three Disney musicals are coming together for a performance that they can only hope will send chills up TV viewers' spines.

On Nov. 30, the casts of Broadway's "Aladdin" and "The Lion King," along with the touring company of "Frozen," will join forces at the New Amsterdam Theatre for a special rendition of "Let It Go" as part of the ABC's "The Disney Holiday Singalong" airing that night at 8. Leading the stars in the performance will be Caroline Bowman and Aisha Jackson who portray Elsa and Anna, respectively, in the national company of "Frozen."

In addition to the Disney talents, a number of the music's industry most popular stars will offer their versions of holiday favorites in the show which will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest. Scheduled performers include BTS doing "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town," Katy Perry ("I'll Be Home for Christmas," "Cozy Christmas"), Pink ("The Christmas Song"), Michael Bublé ("It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas"), Ciara ("Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree"), Adam Lambert "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas"), Andrea Bocelli ("Silent Night"), Leslie Odom Jr. ("What's This?") and Kerry Washington ("Joy to the World").

Also on hand will be Disney Music Group's seven-member a cappella group DCappella, who will perform carols throughout the show while encouraging viewers to sing along to animated on-screen lyrics.

Viewers will also be encourage to donate to Disney's Feed the Love campaign which works with the nonprofit charities Toys for Tots, Feeding America and One Simple Wish.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

