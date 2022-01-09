Pixar's 'Turning Red' to debut directly on Disney+

TODAY'S PAPER
The Walt Disney Co. has announced its third consecutive Pixar film, "Turning Red," will debut on its streaming service in March. Credit: AP / Richard Drew

By The Associated Press
The third consecutive Pixar feature film will go straight to Disney+, The Walt Disney Co. has announced.

"Turning Red" will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on March 11, the studio said Friday. Kareem Daniel, chairman of distribution for Disney, cited the pandemic and the slower recovery for family films at the box office.

"Given the delayed box office recovery, particularly for family films, flexibility remains at the core of our distribution decisions," said Daniel in a statement.

The last two Pixar releases, "Soul" and "Luca," also went straight to streaming during the pandemic. Before that, "Onward" launched in theaters in early March 2020, just as the pandemic forced theaters closed. It soon after began streaming to Disney+.

Disney describes "Turning Red" as the story of "a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother's dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence." Directed by Domee Shi (who made the Pixar short "Bao"), it's the first Pixar film helmed solely by a woman. Rosalie Chiang and Sandra Oh lead the voice cast.

