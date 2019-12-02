TODAY'S PAPER
'Doctor Who' returns for season 12 on New Year's Day

Jodie Whittaker attends the Doctor Who Press

 Jodie Whittaker attends the Doctor Who Press Room during 2018 New York Comic Con - Day 4 at on Oct. 7, 2018 in New York City.  Credit: Getty Images/Roy Rochlin

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
BBC America's long-running science-fiction series "Doctor Who" returns for a 12th season on New Year's Day at 8 p.m., followed days later by a theatrical screening of the season's first two episodes.

The network announced Monday  that the show, starring Jodie Whittaker in her second season as the latest in a series of mysterious Doctors, will have a one-night Fathom Events screening at 600 theaters nationwide on Jan. 5. Afterward, audiences will see a live Q&A with Whittaker and co-stars Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill, transmitted from The Paley Center for Media in New York.

Tickets and a list of participating locations will be available Friday at fathomevents.com

