'Doctor Who' returns for season 12 on New Year's Day

BBC America's long-running science-fiction series "Doctor Who" returns for a 12th season on New Year's Day at 8 p.m., followed days later by a theatrical screening of the season's first two episodes.

The network announced Monday that the show, starring Jodie Whittaker in her second season as the latest in a series of mysterious Doctors, will have a one-night Fathom Events screening at 600 theaters nationwide on Jan. 5. Afterward, audiences will see a live Q&A with Whittaker and co-stars Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill, transmitted from The Paley Center for Media in New York.

Tickets and a list of participating locations will be available Friday at fathomevents.com