TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTV

Who's next? Jodie Whittaker to leave 'Doctor Who' in 2022

"Doctor Who" star Jodie Whittaker will leave the

"Doctor Who" star Jodie Whittaker will leave the British TV series next year, according to the BBC. Credit: AP / Ben Curtis

By The Associated Press
Print

It’s time for another "Doctor Who" regeneration.

The BBC said Thursday that star Jodie Whittaker will leave the venerable science fiction series next year, along with showrunner Chris Chibnall. Whittaker will bow out after a new six-episode series later this year and three specials in 2022.

The series’ central character is a galaxy-hopping, extraterrestrial Time Lord who can regenerate into new bodies. Whitaker is the 13th actor, and first woman, to play the titular Doctor since the show began in 1963.

"Doctor Who" ran from 1963 to 1989, and was revived to acclaim in 2005. Since then, the Doctor has been played by Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant, Matt Smith, Peter Capaldi and Whittaker, who took over in 2017.

Chibnall, who took the reins at the same time, said he and Whittaker "made a ‘three series and out’ pact with each other at the start of this once-in-a-lifetime blast."

Speculation has already started about who will replace Whittaker, 39, with bookmakers offering odds on actors including Olly Alexander ("It’s a Sin"), Vicky McClure ("Line of Duty") and Michaela Coel ("I May Destroy You").

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Margaret Cho has joined the cast of the
Margaret Cho joins cast of 'Fire Island' movie
Disney's newest star is joining us on 'The
The Buzz: Michael Bishop talks about 'Spin,' his upcoming Disney movie
"Arthur," the popular children's TV show, will be
PBS' 'Arthur' to end after its next season
Ellen Burstyn and Linda Blair starred in 1973's
New 'Exorcist' will have Ellen Burstyn, but not Linda Blair
"Jeopardy!" guest host LeVar Burton's weeklong stint on
LeVar Burton: 'Jeopardy!' host gig began 'scary,' ended fun
In this Aug. 28, 2002, file photo, comic
Jackie Mason, comic who perfected amused outrage, dies at 93
Didn’t find what you were looking for?