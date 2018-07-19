TODAY'S PAPER
77° Good Evening
77° Good Evening
EntertainmentTV

Comic-Con fans go wild meeting first female 'Doctor Who'

Actress Jodie Whittaker described the Comic-Con experiences as "loud" and "amazing" and says she has felt "lots of support."

Jodie Whittaker at Comic-Con International in San Diego

Jodie Whittaker at Comic-Con International in San Diego on Thursday.  Photo Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Chris Pizzello

By The Associated Press
Print

Some 6,500 Comic-Con attendees cheered on the 13th "Doctor Who," Jodie Whittaker, Thursday in San Diego in her first public appearance since getting the coveted role.

Whittaker is the first woman to play the role, which has also been played by Peter Capaldi and Matt Smith.

The English actress described the Comic-Con experiences as "loud" and "amazing" and says she has felt "lots of support."

Many fans waited in line overnight to get a spot in the panel. Some also wore their best Doctor Who costumes.

Little was revealed about the upcoming season of the highly secretive show. The new showrunner, Chris Chibnall, says it's important to preserve the communal viewing experience.

The 11th season will debut on BBC America in the fall.

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

The exterior of the Los Angeles home featured 'Brady Bunch' house up for sale
Jeff Zucker at opening night of the CNN chief Jeff Zucker to undergo heart surgery
Selenis Leyva stars in Netflix's "Orange Is the Selenis Leyva talks gritty new 'OITNB' season, more
Tab Hunter, the blond actor and singer who Recent notable deaths
NatGeo Wild's "Sharkfest" is a two-week shark-centric 'SharkFest' is underway, with Shark Week looming
The Comcast Center in Philadelphia. Comcast drops Twenty-First Century Fox bid