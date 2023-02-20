Embattled Don Lemon absent Monday from 'CNN This Morning'

Amid ongoing criticism over his comments about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, Don Lemon was absent Monday from “CNN This Morning.” Co-anchor Poppy Harlow told viewers: “Don has the day off.”

Lemon has not been on the air since Thursday, when during a discussion on “CNN This Morning” about the ages of politicians he said that the 51-year-old Haley was not “in her prime.” A woman, he said, was considered in her prime "in her 20s, 30s and maybe her 40s.”

Challenged by Harlow, Lemon added: “Don’t shoot the messenger, I’m just saying what the facts are.”

Hours after he made the comments, Lemon apologized via social media, writing: "The reference I made to a woman's 'prime' this morning was inartful and irrelevant, as colleagues and loved ones have pointed out, and I regret it. A woman's age doesn't define her either personally or professionally. I have countless women in my life who prove that every day."

Lemon was called into a meeting Friday to apologize to staff members about his on-air comments about women, according to a CNN Business report, said the Los Angeles Times.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"I'm sorry that I said it," Lemon said during a virtual editorial staff meeting, according to the report by CNN's media reporter Oliver Darcy. "And I certainly see why people found it completely misguided.

"When I make a mistake, I own it," Lemon continued. "And I own this one as well."

Despite the apology, Lemon has been widely condemned, including by CNN CEO Chris Licht. According to The New York Times, Licht chastised Lemon during an editorial call Friday, saying his remarks "were upsetting, unacceptable and unfair to his co-hosts, and ultimately a huge distraction to the great work of this organization."

A CNN spokesperson had no immediate comment on whether Lemon would be back Tuesday.