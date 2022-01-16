Bethpage's Doris Cano, the owner of a model/dancer staffing agency, was eliminated on Thursday's episode of the Fox dating competition "Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer."

"I haven't put myself out there. I'm worried because I haven't had any … connection," the Mineola-born Cano, who turned 33 after filming the show, said in the episode. "I just hope I didn't waste my time here."

Later she mused, using air quotes, "I think I probably should have played 'the game,' as everyone else did."

On Twitter after her elimination, she wrote, "I just had no connections" to the men, "and we're not gonna fake it just for tv here."

Farming CEO Steven McBee, one of the two bachelors starring on the show, explained on-air, "We loved her personality, wanted to get to know her more, but I feel like she maybe didn't truly convey how she was feeling."

In her exit interview, former New York Jets Flight Crew cheerleader Cano, who owns the agency Diamond Divas Entertainment, conceded, "I could have maybe spoken to them a little bit more. I don't make first moves. I am not that assertive."

Regardless, she tweeted, it was an "amazing experience overall! … I enjoyed every moment of my time at the manor."