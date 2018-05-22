TODAY'S PAPER
YouTube star Liza Koshy to host new 'Double Dare'; Marc Summers returning as color commentator

Liza Koshy attends Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards

 Liza Koshy attends Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards  in Inglewood, Calif., on March 24. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Frazer Harrison

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Nickelodeon has announced an airdate and new host for its reboot of the fondly remembered children's game show "Double Dare." 

The cable network on Tuesday said YouTube personality Liza Koshy, whose channel has nearly 14.5 million subscribers, would succeed original 1986 to 1993 host Marc Summers, who returns to provide color commentary.

"This is a dream that I have been dreaming to live!” Koshy, 22, said in a statement. "From watching 'Double Dare' to hosting it!? I am ready for a summer of slime and nose picking." The reboot premieres June 25 at 8 p.m. Nickelodeon had announced the revival last month. 

