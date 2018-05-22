Nickelodeon has announced an airdate and new host for its reboot of the fondly remembered children's game show "Double Dare."

The cable network on Tuesday said YouTube personality Liza Koshy, whose channel has nearly 14.5 million subscribers, would succeed original 1986 to 1993 host Marc Summers, who returns to provide color commentary.

"This is a dream that I have been dreaming to live!” Koshy, 22, said in a statement. "From watching 'Double Dare' to hosting it!? I am ready for a summer of slime and nose picking." The reboot premieres June 25 at 8 p.m. Nickelodeon had announced the revival last month.