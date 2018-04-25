Green slime and sublime sloppiness are returning to television with Nickelodeon's upcoming reboot of the children's game show "Double Dare."

The cable network announced Wednesday it was producing 40 new episodes of the series, to debut this summer.

On "Double Dare," which originally ran from 1986 to 1993, host Marc Summers put teams of two kids each through trivia questions and obstacle courses including such icons as the Human Hamster Wheel; Pick It, a giant human nose; the chocolate-covered Sundae Slide ramp; and the gigantic gumball machine Gum Drop.

Spinoffs included "Family Double Dare" and "Double Dare 2000," with teams each consisting of two adults and two children. The hit show became one of Nickelodeon's early signature series, along with "All That," "Legends of the Hidden Temple" and "You Can't Do That on Television."