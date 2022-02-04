Doug Geed joined News 12 Long Island at launch in 1986, then co-anchored the mornings for decades. As the last remaining on-air original at News 12, the Syosset-raised broadcaster has seen plenty — both here and across Long Island — and starting Monday, more change to come: Geed will move to weeknights, 5 p.m. and 10 p.m., while continuing to anchor his long-running weekend series, "The East End."

This comes amid other momentous shifts at Woodbury-based News 12. Geed, 63, spoke with Newsday about a few of those, as well as his own new anchor assignment:

Tell me a little bit about your new 10 p.m. co-anchor, Mackenzie Maynard (A Massachusetts native who joins from Hartford's WTNH)?

She's absolutely awesome and very grounded — takes her work seriously and doesn't take herself too seriously which is important to me. She's [also] a quick learner, about Long Island [and will be doing] the education beat [too]. Long Islanders are going to love her.

What editorial tweaks will you make at either 5 or 10?

Long Islanders are stressed — it's so hard to live here, to afford to live here, and with just the world in general … We want to try to calm people down. There will be news, but we're also trying to inject some calmer, on-the-lighter-side, more human [elements].

Some longtime viewers have noted a shift from hyperlocal to more regional content at News 12. Will there be more at 5 and 10 too?

Hyperlocal is what we're all about. I will say we're using the resources of our [regional] network and I would agree, we're tapping into that more. But I always say, if something happened in Oakland or Minneapolis [of interest to our viewers], would we air that? If yes, then you do that too.

Last month saw the departure of four highly regarded colleagues [anchor Jackie Lukas, sports anchor Jamie Stuart, reporters Christine Insinga and Shari Einhorn] How does their departure affect you, either personally or professionally?

That's hard to answer. I've been here 35 years, and yeah, parting company is not an easy thing, but I don't know motives — that's their life and career. Some shows were dropped, some added, and there's a reshuffling. I don't want to comment too much on this.

Some critics — your passionate viewers — seem to think the older "legacy" reporters and anchors were being pushed out. Was your move to nights in part meant to negate that impression?

I really don't think it's that. Yes, these are new time slots but like a baseball team, sometimes you plug in a player in a different position [and] I'm fine with that. You've got to keep yourself fresh anyway. I do believe every 35 years you ought to change up your career a little bit.

These have been a tumultuous few weeks and viewers have noticed. How would you explain it to them?

The business is changing. TV news changes. Everything changes. People come and go. But News 12 became what it is because Long Islanders weren't getting the news and attention they deserve. That's not going to change. We are a part of the community [and] viewers still know we are the hometown team.

Tell me a bit about yourself. Born and rasied in Syosset, parents were of the World War II generation. My dad was a navigator on fighter planes [in the European theater] and in construction his whole life, and my mom -- I say this proudly -- was a World War Two housewife who raised four kids. I lost my dad in high school -- sudden heart attack -- and she went to school to become a nurse's aide, and worked at a local nursing home. I call myself a blue-collar anchor because I don't let anything go to my head. My parents were good straightforward people [and] my wife and I tried to instill kindness, compassion and humility in our three kids.Did you ever explore career opportunities elsewhere? [Laughs]. The secret is now out! When News 12 first started, we were beloved [but] we also weren't very good -- somewhere between a college and a news station. I was terrible on air [and] some of us weren't sure News 12 would last, so we put together resume reels to send to Chs. 2, 4 and 7, and I did the same thing. Never panned out and I cannot tell you how happy I am that it did not. I coached everyone of my kids' teams, made 99.9 percent of the teachers/parents conferences. That now means so much more to me. I've been blessed with an amazing career.