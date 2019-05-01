'GoT's Dragonstone throne coming to LI mall

The Dragonstone throne is coming. The seat of power of Daenerys Targaryen, Mother of Dragons, on the HBO series "Game of Thrones" will be on display at the Optimum Experience Center at the Westfield South Shore Mall in Bay Shore on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fans of the sprawling fantasy series can pose with the throne and possibly win "GoT" items from HBO and Optimum.

The throne — not to be confused with the sword-studded Iron Throne of the Seven Kingdoms — was at the Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus, New Jersey, last weekend. It is unclear if this is a replica or the actual prop used in filming.