'GoT's Dragonstone throne coming to LI mall

Daenerys Targaryen's (Emilia Clarke) "Dragonstone" throne in HBO's

Daenerys Targaryen's (Emilia Clarke) "Dragonstone" throne in HBO's "Game of Thrones." Photo Credit: HBO

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
The Dragonstone throne is coming. The seat of power of Daenerys Targaryen, Mother of Dragons, on the HBO series "Game of Thrones" will be on display at the Optimum Experience Center at the Westfield South Shore Mall in Bay Shore on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fans of the sprawling fantasy series can pose with the throne and possibly win "GoT" items from HBO and Optimum.

The throne — not to be confused with the sword-studded Iron Throne of the Seven Kingdoms — was at the Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus, New Jersey, last weekend. It is unclear if this is a replica or the actual prop used in filming. 

