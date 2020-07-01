TODAY'S PAPER
Fox News fires LI native Ed Henry for 'willful sexual misconduct'

In this April 27, 2013, file photo, Ed Henry, then Chief White House Correspondent for Fox News, applauds during the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington.  Credit: AP/Carolyn Kaster

Fox News has fired veteran anchor and reporter Ed Henry over a complaint of sexual harrassment, or "willful sexual misconduct," according to an internal network memo released to the press Wednesday morning.

 In the memo, the network said that "on Thursday, June 25, we received a complaint about [Henry] from a former employee's attorney."  Henry was suspended that day, according to the memo, signed by the network CEO Suzanne Scott and its president, Jay Wallace. "Based on investigative findings, Ed has been terminated," effective immediately.

 Deer Park native Henry, 48, joined Fox News in 2011 after a long run at CNN. In 2016, InTouch magazine reported that he had conducted an extra-marital affair with a Las Vegas stripper over a period of ten months. He took a leave of absence in the wake of the report, returning after a few months in a diminished role (he had been Fox's Chief White House reporter, covering the presidential campaign of Hillary Clinton during the affair.) Most recently, Henry has been co-anchor with Sandra Smith of morning program "America's Newsroom."

  Last July, he underwent surgery to donate a portion of his liver to his sister, Colleen, who had congenital liver disease and lives in Franklin Square.

Smith addressed Henry's dismissal on Wednesday's broadcast, saying:  “A moment now for some news about the co-anchor of this program, Ed Henry. After a recent claim and investigation involving sexual misconduct in the workplace, Ed has been terminated from Fox News. In an internal memo to employees, FOX News Media CEO, Suzanne Scott, and President and Executive Editor, Jay Wallace, addressed this very serious issue in an effort to bring full transparency to it and emphasized that we will continue to strive to maintain a safe and inclusive workplace for all employees. Rotating anchors will be sitting in with me until a replacement is named.”

 A Fox News spokeswoman declined further comment.

By Verne Gay verne.gay@newsday.com

