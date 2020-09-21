LI's Eddie Murphy wins his first Emmy

Long Island represented at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday night with Roosevelt-raised Eddie Murphy winning his first Emmy after four previous nominations, and the HBO docudrama "Bad Education," about former Roslyn Schools Superintendent and convicted embezzler Frank Tassone, taking Outstanding Television Movie.

"Thank you to everybody at the Emmys," Murphy, 59, said in a Facebook video of his acceptance speech after winning for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series, for the "Saturday Night Live" episode he hosted on Dec. 21. "Thank you so much for giving me an Emmy. I don't have an Emmy. This is 40 years since I started [on] 'Saturday Night Live,' " which had propelled him to stardom in the 1980s.

"This is my first Emmy, so thank you so much," he continued, going on to thank 'SNL' creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels "for putting this whole thing together and making this happen. And I want to thank the cast and the writers and the crew at 'SNL.' This was a very, very special thing for me to come back and have the show turn out the way it did. I'm still floating from it. And thank you to everybody for giving me an Emmy," he repeated.

Murphy — nominated in 1983 and 1984 for his 'SNL' performances, in 1984 for 'SNL' writing, and in 1999 as producer of the Fox animated series "The PJs" — had been up against fellow 'SNL' host Adam Driver, Luke Kirby on "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," Dev Patel on "Modern Love," Brad Pitt as Dr. Anthony Fauci on 'SNL,' and Fred Willard on "Modern Family."

After "Bad Education" won, star Hugh Jackman, 51, wrote on Instagram, "Congratulations to the entire cast and crew of Bad Education!! Proud to have been part of it." On Sunday night, Jackman did not win Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie (the winner was Mark Ruffalo of HBO's "I Know This Much Is True").

Rockville Centre-raised comedian Amy Schumer, 39, whose lighthearted Food Network show "Amy Schumer Learns to Cook" lost to Netflix's "Cheer" for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program, posted an Instagram video Saturday that "we made in case we won," she wrote, adding, "We lost to Cheer! I loved cheer!"

In the video — self-shot, like the series, at her home — Schumer, her chef husband Chris Fischer, their 16-month-old son Gene and the baby's nanny, identified only as Jane, are gathered at a table. "OK. So this video, they'll play it if we win an Emmy," Schumer begins. "So, Jane, who do we want to thank?"

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"Thanks for the people who are watching our show, thanks for all the support and love,"

Jane replies. "Thank you, Food Network, thanks to Amy especially and Chris and," she adds in a baby voice, turning to Gene, "this little guy."

Schumer in turn thanks Jane and "everybody at the Food Network" before going on to name several individuals. "And we really have fun making this show, so thank you for voting for us."

The comic, who has 13 Emmy nominations as performer, writer, director and producer, had won in 2015 for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series, for Comedy Central's "Inside Amy Schumer."

On Sunday night, Billy Crudupo took home the trophy for outstanding supporting actor in a drama for AppleTV+'s "The Morning Show." He lived in Manhasset until he was about eight years old.