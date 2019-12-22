Eddie Murphy returned to "Saturday Night Live" Saturday after half a lifetime, but the prodigal son had little rust.

Not that a little would have mattered anyway: Murphy could've read the Manhattan phone book and still get the thunderous welcome he got at Studio 8H. "Eddie...Eddie...Eddie." In that instance at around 11:40, thirty-five years disappeared, or at least it did for those old enough to remember the 19-year-old kid from Roosevelt who once stood on that stage and saved a franchise — this one, in fact.

"This is the last episode of 2019," he said, for the first joke, or "if you're black, the first episode since I left back in 1984." An old picture of Eddie circa '84 came up from behind him: "I look at least five years younger. You know what they say. Money don't crack."

The set-up for the expected Bill Cosby joke then followed, when he started talking about his ten kids ("eleven if you count Kevin Hart") .

"If you told me I'd be this boring, stay-at-home dad and Bill Cosby would be in jail, I wouldn't even take that bet." And the impersonation/payback followed: "Who is America's dad now?" (Murphy and Cosby had a particularly cool relationship, as he explained during his "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" closeup last July.)

As expected, Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock arrived on stage during the monologue, "SNL" stars Tracy Morgan and Kenan Thompson too. Per Chappelle, "I followed your blueprint for my entire career -- became the biggest star on TV, then I quit."

Morgan: "I was conceived on 'Delirious' bus tour." Rock recalled that when he was on the show, "Lorne [Michaels] told me you're going to be the next Eddie Murphy." Then a year later, "'No, you're not."

The old hits quickly followed, and Gumby made a particularly memorable cameo too.. "Mister Robinson's Neighborhood" was first up, with a "beautiful day in the neighborhood [and] my neighbors were all black, now they all white." Buckwheat turned up a couple of skits later, in "The Masked Singer" and Velvet Jones was part of a "Black Jeopardy!" skit. Murphy even dropped an unbleeped expletive during one live sketch.

Murphy's return to Studio 8H Saturday — his first as host since Dec. 15, 1984 — is symbolic for all sorts of reasons, and final resolution of an ancient grudge. (Cast member David Spade on a Murphy flop: “Look, kids, a falling star! Quick, make a wish.”)

But get past the symbols and grudges and the countless lives that "SNL" itself has gone through since he left all those years ago, and what mattered most -- what only mattered -- Saturday was the blunt, inescapable fact that Murphy had at long last returned. He's obviously older, "SNL," too, but something about Gumby during "Weekend Update" saying , "I'm Gumby dammit -- I saved this show...shame on you Lorne Michaels, shame on you NBC" almost made you forget the rest of us are older too. At least it made this historic return worthwhile.