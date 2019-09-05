Edie Falco was hard at work Thursday at an ultramodern waterfront home on the market for slightly under $10 million in Sands Point, filming scenes for the first season of her CBS series “Tommy.”

It’s a brand-new gig for Emmy Award-winning Falco, 56, who grew up in several Long Island communities and graduated from Northport High School. The actress long ago shed the fake nails and New Jersey accent of her best-known role as mob boss wife Carmela Soprano on HBO's “The Sopranos,” as well as Jackie Peyton’s stethoscope on Showtime's “Nurse Jackie.” Now she’s donning a police uniform and playing it straight and tough as Abigail “Tommy” Thomas, a former high-ranking member of the NYPD who becomes the first female police chief of Los Angeles.

According to show notes, Falco's character uses her “unflinching honesty and hardball tactics to navigate the social, political and national security issues” to enforce the law. The show, not on CBS' fall schedule, is set to premiere midseason.

Some 180 cast and crew members showed up on the set at the 9,000-square-foot house, which was reportedly doubling as a big Hollywood producer's digs. The scene was intended to replicate a “super fancy Hollywood party” according to a source. Base camp for the production was at the Sands Point Preserve, about a mile away.

Also starring in the show: Michael Chernus, Adelaide Clemens, Russell G. Jones, Olivia Lucy Phillip, Thomas Sadoski and Joseph Lyle Taylor. Paul Attanasio, creator of the current CBS series “Bull” (as well as “House” and “Homicide: Life on the Street”) is the writer and executive producer on “Tommy.” It is expected that Long Island will be the site for additional scenes, but no locations have been confirmed yet.