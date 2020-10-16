Valley Stream native Edward Burns ("The Brothers McMullen") is going back to his Long Island roots with the new series "Bridge and Tunnel," according to trade reports.

The half-hour comedy-drama, which will premiere Jan. 24 on Epix, is set in 1980 and follows several recent college grads as they chase their dreams in Manhattan while still clinging to the familiarity of their working-class Long Island town. The cast includes Caitlin Stasey ("Reign") as Jill, who wants to enter the fashion industry; Gigi Zumbado ("911") as Tammy, who is about to enter Columbia Business School; JanLuis Castellanos ("13 Reasons Why") as Mikey, an accounting major with a passion for art; Isabella Farrell as Stacey, a college drop-out; Brian Muller ("The Deuce") as Pags, who dreams of attending law school; and Sam Vartholomeos ("Star Trek: Discovery") as Jimmy, a budding photographer.

Burns, who will write, produce and direct, will also play Jimmy’s father, Artie, a house painter who supports his son’s artistic dreams.



Production is currently underway in New York.

The show's original title was "Gibson Station," a nod to the Long Island Rail Road station on the Far Rockaway branch located in a section of Valley Stream.

Burns’ previous television show, the police drama "Public Morals," ran for one season on TNT in 2015.