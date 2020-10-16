TODAY'S PAPER
LI filmmaker Edward Burns' 'Bridge and  Tunnel' series to stream on Epix

Actor, writer and director Ed Burns takes

 Actor, writer and director Ed Burns takes part in Tribeca Talks: Storytellers following the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of "Summertime" during the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival at BMCC Tribeca PAC on April 27, 2018 in New York City.  Credit: Getty Images for Tribeca Film Fe/Michael Loccisano

By Rafer Guzmán rafer.guzman@newsday.com
Valley Stream native Edward Burns ("The Brothers McMullen") is going back to his Long Island roots with the new series "Bridge and Tunnel," according to trade reports.

The half-hour comedy-drama, which will premiere Jan. 24 on Epix, is set in 1980 and follows several recent college grads as they chase their dreams in Manhattan while still clinging to the familiarity of their working-class Long Island town. The cast includes Caitlin Stasey ("Reign") as Jill, who wants to enter the fashion industry; Gigi Zumbado ("911") as Tammy, who is about to enter Columbia Business School; JanLuis Castellanos ("13 Reasons Why") as Mikey, an accounting major with a passion for art; Isabella Farrell as Stacey, a college drop-out; Brian Muller ("The Deuce") as Pags, who dreams of attending law school; and Sam Vartholomeos ("Star Trek: Discovery") as Jimmy, a budding photographer.
Burns, who will write, produce and direct, will also play Jimmy’s father, Artie, a house painter who supports his son’s artistic dreams.

Production is currently underway in New York.

The show's original title was "Gibson Station," a nod to the Long Island Rail Road station on the Far Rockaway branch located in a section of Valley Stream.

Burns’ previous television show, the police drama "Public Morals," ran for one season on TNT in 2015.

