After a single season, Elaine Welteroth is leaving the CBS daytime panel-discussion show "The Talk," following Carrie Ann Inaba's departure earlier this month.

"It is an absolute honor for anyone, but especially a young Black woman, to occupy space on-air where our perspectives are largely underrepresented," the bestselling author and former Teen Vogue editor, 34, said in a statement to Newsday via CBS. "It was gratifying to be able to show up as my authentic self in front of a live national audience every day in a world as divided as ours and to stay true to myself and what I stand for."

She added, "I came to 'The Talk' to break out of my own echo chamber and to join a diverse cast in helping to bridge some of the divides in our world through conversation and empathy. I'm proud of how I represented myself and my community. But as I always say: when the music changes, so must your dance! I will miss my talented co-hosts and crew and I wish them the very best."

"We wish Elaine all the best," the show's executive producers, Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews, said in a concurrent statement. "We are grateful for her passion, enthusiasm, and insight she brought to the show daily. Her openness and meaningful conversations were attributes we admired and always appreciated."

Welteroth, who continues as a judge on Bravo's fashion-designer competition "Project Runway," wrote on Instagram Tuesday, "If you told Oprah-obsessed, 9-year-old me that she'd one day get the golden opportunity to be on daytime TV, she never would've believed you."

She went on to say, in part, "I'm moving into a new chapter and won't be back next season, but I will miss my talented co-hosts and crew and our daily #glamfam dance parties in the dressing room so much. … Stay tuned for some exciting updates ahead." Welteroth's 2019 memoir "More Than Enough: Claiming Space for Who You Are (No Matter What They Say)" is being developed as a television series by CBS sister company Paramount TV Studios and Anonymous Content.

Welteroth and fitness maven Amanda Kloots joined "The Talk" on Jan. 4, 2021, after serving as guest co-hosts on multiple episodes the previous October and November.

"The Talk" (airing weekdays at 2 p.m. on WCBS/2) returns for season 12 on Sept. 13.