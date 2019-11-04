Golden Globes to honor TV pioneer Ellen DeGeneres

The Golden Globe Awards will give its new TV special achievement trophy to someone who has been a pioneering sitcom star, a TV talk-show host and a game-show master of ceremonies — Ellen DeGeneres.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association said Monday that the Carol Burnett Award — the small-screen version of the group's film counterpart, the Cecil B. DeMille Award — will go to DeGeneres, 61, a multiple Emmy winner and Golden Globe nominee.

It is given annually to honor someone "who has made outstanding contributions to television on or off the screen." The first Carol Burnett Award last year fittingly went to Burnett herself.

In a statement, association President Lorenzo Soria hailed DeGeneres as "a pioneer who has captivated audiences for nearly 25 years with her undeniable charm and wit."

Meanwhile, speaking of Burnett, the funny woman will be among the familiar faces gracing the "Mad About You" revival.

Sony Pictures Television announced Monday that Burnett, 86, will reprise her role as the mother of Helen Hunt's character. "Mad About You" is returning for a limited run on the Spectrum Originals streaming service later this month.

Hunt and Paul Reiser play the Buchmans, a married couple living in New York City, in the NBC series that aired 164 episodes before its finale in May 1999. The revival will focus on the Buchmans and their marriage after their daughter leaves for college.

"Mad About You" won 12 Emmy Awards, including four for Hunt and one of Burnett in 1997.