Ellen DeGeneres' final show will be May 26

After 19 seasons, "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" will count down to its May 26 series finale with a roster of guests including former First Lady Michelle Obama, tennis champion Serena Williams and entertainers Jennifer Garner, David Letterman, Adam Levine, Gwen Stefani, Channing Tatum and others, said representatives for the syndicated daytime talk show Wednesday.,According to Warner Bros., the returning guests will pay tribute to DeGeneres while reminiscing about their favorite moments on the show.

"My final episode airs on May 26. I'm going to miss this," wrote DeGeneres, 64, on her social media, posting a short video montage of moments from it through the years. The show, starring standup comic and sitcom star DeGeneres, premiered Sept. 8, 2003, and has gone on to air more than 3,200 episodes and win 64 Daytime Emmy Awards, the announcement said.

In May, 2021, DeGeneres had announced that the upcoming 19th season would be her last.