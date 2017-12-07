Ellen DeGeneres has got plenty of game. The comic and talk show host will emcee NBC’s “Ellen’s Game of Games,” a wild new show getting a preview on Dec. 18 at 10 p.m. in which contestants do everything from answering trivia questions to being plunged into the unknown.

The series, which officially premieres in January, is not DeGeneres’ first foray into the world of game shows. In fact, she has been a celebrity guest, a host and even a spokesmodel on these other programs.

THE NEW HOLLYWOOD SQUARES (1987) DeGeneres made a few appearances on this John Davidson-hosted version of the classic game. In one episode she was asked “What do you get when you cross a wallaby and a kangaroo?” The answer: a wallaroo, though her response of a “wallagaroo” was close.

HOLLYWOOD SQUARES (2003) In yet another reincarnation of the famous tic-tac-toe game, this time with Tom Bergeron as host, DeGeneres had the prestigious center square spot for 40 episodes.

DEAL OR NO DEAL (2008) DeGeneres was on the case filling in for one of the models on the Howie Madel-hosted game show. And yes, she did don one of the slinky dresses the other women had on — of course, it was over her black pantsuit.