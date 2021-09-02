TODAY'S PAPER
Ellen DeGeneres' final season kicks off with Jennifer Aniston, more celebs

Ellen DeGeneres will begin the final season of

Ellen DeGeneres will begin the final season of her daytime talk show on Sept. 13 with her first-ever guest, Jennifer Aniston. Credit: Composite: AP / Chris Pizzello, left; Invision / AP / Jordan Strauss

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Emmy Award-winning actor Jennifer Aniston, talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel, reality-TV star Kim Kardashian, comedian Tiffany Haddish and the band Imagine Dragons will be the premiere week's guests when the final season of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" kicks off on Sept. 13.

The show's representative said Wednesday that Aniston's upcoming season-19 appearance, her 23rd on "Ellen," is a bookend for the "Friends" and "The Morning Show" star, who had been DeGeneres' first guest when the syndicated daytime talk show debuted in 2003.

Additionally, the show will welcome back a fully vaccinated studio audience after hosting a virtual audience throughout most of the pandemic, and will follow all health and safety protocols and COVID-19 guidelines. Other upcoming guests this farewell season include Emmy winner Melissa McCarthy, media mogul and hip-hop legend Sean "Diddy" Combs, Academy Award winner Julianne Moore, and Grammy Award-winning singer Melissa Etheridge.

