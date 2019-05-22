Ellen DeGeneres announced Tuesday night that her multiple Emmy Award-winning daytime talk show has been renewed through 2022 for a total of 19 seasons.

"From the beginning I said that this show was going to be like a relationship," DeGeneres, 61, said in an online preview clip from the episode that airs Wednesday, adding ominously, "Sometimes in a relationship you need to take a break. But I don't," she quickly assured. "You're stuck with me because I just signed for three more years."

DeGeneres went on to say, "I really had no idea what this show was going to be when we started. I had gone through a tough time. I lost my career for a little while. This show was my second chance." She said viewer letters told her the show had "helped them go through chemo … or watching the show made them laugh for the very first time in a long time."

Alongside the clip on social media she wrote, "Doing this show has been the ride of my life."

In a statement from the producers Wednesday, DeGeneres joked she had agreed to renew the show "because I love doing it so much every day, but also because that takes me to the end of my car lease."

In December, she told The New York Times she was considering ending the show when her recently extended contract ran out in summer 2020.