By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
In a sign of hope amid the coronavirus pandemic, "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" has again welcomed a live studio audience.

With the episode that aired Wednesday, the prerecorded daytime talk show began selecting 40 people daily from a backlog of 4,000 previously scheduled fans. The in-person audience, who must adhere to the show's COVID-19 safety protocols, will join the 70 virtual audience members who have been appearing via remote video for several weeks.

This Friday will cap the syndicated program's annual Halloween Week, which includes sending executive producer Andy Lassner to a "haunted house" and host DeGeneres wearing the latest in her series of memorable Halloween costumes.

