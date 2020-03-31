TODAY'S PAPER
46° Good Afternoon
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
46° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTV

Elton John-led concert raises $8 million

Elton John attends a ceremony honoring him with

Elton John attends a ceremony honoring him with the Legion of Honor in Paris on June 21, 2019. Credit: AP / Lewis Joly, Pool

By The Associated Press
Print

The Elton John-led starry benefit concert that featured Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey and Alicia Keys on Sunday has raised nearly $8 million to battle the coronavirus.

The musicians performed from their homes for the hourlong event that aired on Fox and iHeartMedia radio stations. The money will go to Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation.

Other performers included Tim McGraw, H.E.R. and Sam Smith, who sang “How Do You Sleep” in a cappella form. Dave Grohl sang “My Hero” from his studio in Hawaii, Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong strummed his guitar to “Boulevard of Broken Dreams,” while Camila Cabello sang “My Oh My” from Miami with a guitar assist from beau Shawn Mendes.

The event took place during the time slot that was to belong to the iHeartRadio Music Awards. Procter & Gamble donated $500,000, which Fox Corporation matched. YouTube, is streaming the concert on iHeartRadio’s YouTube Channel.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Lorne Greene starred as Ben Cartwright on "Bonanza." Couch Comfort: Where to watch vintage Westerns
Savannah Guthrie attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Savannah Guthrie back on 'Today' set
Long Islander Jenna Compono will appear on MTV's LI's Jenna Compono returns for latest MTV 'Challenge'
Peter Falk as the title character of "Columbo." Couch Comfort: Where to watch 24 vintage TV police dramas
Pauley Perrette as Jackie, Jaime Camil as Javier, 'Broke': Pauley Perrette's lamentable second act
Chris Cuomo in 2018. The CNN host, who CNN's Chris Cuomo has coronavirus
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search