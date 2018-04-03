TODAY'S PAPER
Elton John’s notable appearances, performances on TV

Elton John performs during the "Elton John: I'm Still Standing -- A Grammy Salute" concert at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 30. Photo Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Angela Weiss

By Andy Edelstein andy.edelstein@newsday.com
“Elton John: I’m Still Standing — A Grammy Salute” (Tuesday, April 10, at 9 p.m. on CBS/2) features a multitude of artists performing John’s songs, and Sir Elton himself will also sing a medley of his hits. Here are five other notable TV appearances by John:

First appearance on a U.S. variety show: “The Andy Williams Show” (Dec. 11, 1970). He performed “Your Song.”

First “American Bandstand” appearance: On Sept. 18, 1976, he sang “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” with Kiki Dee.

First “Tonight Show” appearance: On Nov. 5, 1980, he sang “Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word.” (This would be the only time he performed on the show while Johnny Carson was the host.)

First “Saturday Night Live” musical appearance: April 17, 1982. He sang “Empty Garden” and “Ball and Chain.” Johnny Cash hosted.

First “Saturday Night Live” hosting: April 2, 2011. He also performed “Hey Ahab” and “Monkey Suit” with Leon Russell.

Andy Edelstein, Newsday's entertainment editor, supervises coverage of TV, celebrities, movies and pop music. He has written three books on popular culture, including "The Brady Bunch Book."

